8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) shares are up 17 percent after raising its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates and also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent.
- Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) shares are up 5 percent amid a Bloomberg report Dassault Systems is near a deal to buy the company.
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares are up 6 percent after filing a regulatory submission with the FDA for Algovita with full-body MR-conditional approval.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are up 8 percent after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment.
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares are up 3 percent after being granted FDA approval of NOCITA 10 mL vial.
Losers
- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are down 14 percent after receiving a non-compliance notification from NASDAQ. The company is pursuing options to resolve the issue.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.13, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $363.6 million, missing estimates by $7.41 million. The company also cut FY2019 sales guidance.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are down 3 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.15), up from $(0.48) year-over-year. Sales came in at $3.54 million, down from $3.938 million year over year.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.