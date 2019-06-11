Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 4:38am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell. H&R Block shares rose 0.9 percent to $27.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $371.01 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 0.4 percent to $50.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share. Casey’s shares climbed 10.6 percent to $147.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $518.30 million. Chico's FAS shares fell 1.8 percent to $3.35 in after-hours trading.

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Ascena Retail shares fell 1 percent to $1.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion in the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares gained 0.8 percent to $42.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results. Argan shares dropped 8.7 percent to $40.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

