Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $518.30 million.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $489.67 million.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $371.01 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.06 million.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
