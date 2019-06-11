Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 4:04am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
  • HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $518.30 million.
  • John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $489.67 million.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $371.01 million.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.06 million.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

