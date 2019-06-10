4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) shares are up 9.7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $2.178 billion, beating estimates by $78 million. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are up 27 percent after rising more than 800 percent in the regular session after the company reached an agreement to sell its eye care product on Amazon.com.
Losers
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.26), beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.266 billion, missing estimates by $164 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.67), missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $40.958 million, beating estimates by $2.04 million.
