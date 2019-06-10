5 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares fell 0.5 percent to $54.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares fell 0.5 percent to $54.99 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) to have earned $0.20 per share on revenue of $507.02 million in the latest quarter. Ferrellgas will release earnings before the markets open. Ferrellgas Partners shares fell 0.9 percent to $1.09 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FGP) to have earned $0.20 per share on revenue of $507.02 million in the latest quarter. Ferrellgas will release earnings before the markets open. Ferrellgas Partners shares fell 0.9 percent to $1.09 in after-hours trading. Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) filed for a 7.1 million share offering by selling shareholders. Novus Therapeutics shares dropped 7.7 percent to $1.56 in the pre-market trading session.

