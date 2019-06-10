Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2019 6:39am
Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $286.80 million.
  • Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $507.02 million.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.75 million.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $38.91 million.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.19 per share.
  • Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $45.41 million.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.1 billion.
  • Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $41.43 million.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.31 million.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.58 million.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.2 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

