7 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2019

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Beyond Meat shares climbed 18.1 percent to $117.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Vail Resorts shares gained 5.7 percent to $230.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Charles & Colvard shares fell 12.8 percent to $1.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Zumiez shares jumped 15.2 percent to $21.50 in the after-hours trading session.

