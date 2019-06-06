10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.2 percent to $125.08 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $319.54 million after the closing bell. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 0.2 percent to $96.65 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. SAIC shares gained 0.9 percent to $80.00 in after-hours trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings or its third quarter on Wednesday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 30.5 percent to $30.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $819.00 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares gained 1.7 percent to $36.48 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $958.75 million. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $218.27 on Wednesday.
- Wall Street expects Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $536.58 million after the closing bell. Guess shares fell 0.1 percent to $15.90 in after-hours trading.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported the retirement of its CEO Tom Reilly. Cloudera shares tumbled 31.8 percent to $6.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 0.1 percent to $19.44 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. Michaels shares gained 0.9 percent to $9.42 in after-hours trading.
