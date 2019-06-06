10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.2 percent to $125.08 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $319.54 million after the closing bell. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 0.2 percent to $96.65 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. SAIC shares gained 0.9 percent to $80.00 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings or its third quarter on Wednesday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 30.5 percent to $30.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $819.00 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares gained 1.7 percent to $36.48 in after-hours trading.

