8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.7 percent to $37.85 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 5.8 percent to close at $10.41 on Tuesday.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its 2020 guidance. salesforce.com shares gained 3.8 percent to $156.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $854.88 million. American Eagle shares fell 0.7 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.

