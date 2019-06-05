Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 5:29am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.7 percent to $37.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 5.8 percent to close at $10.41 on Tuesday.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its 2020 guidance. salesforce.com shares gained 3.8 percent to $156.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Before the markets open, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $854.88 million. American Eagle shares fell 0.7 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $650.45 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares gained 1.3 percent to $27.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Gamestop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent. Gamestop’s board also eliminated its quarterly dividend. Gamestop shares tumbled 27.8 percent to $5.65 in the pre-market trading session.
  • After the closing bell, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. ABM shares gained 3.5 percent to close at $37.60 on Tuesday.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Ambarella shares surged 16.4 percent to $46.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABM + AEO)

Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019
Q1 Earnings Outlook For American Eagle Outfitters
Option Traders Making Aggressive Plays In Retail Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019