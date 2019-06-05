8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.7 percent to $37.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 5.8 percent to close at $10.41 on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its 2020 guidance. salesforce.com shares gained 3.8 percent to $156.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $854.88 million. American Eagle shares fell 0.7 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $650.45 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares gained 1.3 percent to $27.40 in pre-market trading.
- Gamestop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent. Gamestop’s board also eliminated its quarterly dividend. Gamestop shares tumbled 27.8 percent to $5.65 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. ABM shares gained 3.5 percent to close at $37.60 on Tuesday.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Ambarella shares surged 16.4 percent to $46.25 in the pre-market trading session.
