Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $650.45 million.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $854.88 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $765.29 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $87.95 million.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.04 million.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $35.43 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.75 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $363.95 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $54.57 million.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $83.08 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $162.30 million.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $75.28 million.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.16 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $14.67 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $188.48 million.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $394.85 million.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
