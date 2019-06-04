6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a penny per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $47.188 million, beating estimates by $178,000.

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are up 3 percent after a big first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 93 cents per share, beating estimates by 32 cents. Sales came in at $3.737 billion, beating estimates by $57 million. The company also raised its 2020 guidance.

Losers:

Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) shares are down 28 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a 3-cents-per-share loss, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $185.7 million, beating estimates by $1.56 million. The company issued second quarter and 2020 sales guidance below estimates, sending shares plummeting.

Gamestop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $1.55 billion, missing estimates by $90 million. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent. Gamestop’s board also eliminated its quarterly dividend.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $162.9 million, beating estimates by $7.72 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are down 2 percent after the company cut third-quarter guidance, citing the impact of the Department of Commerce’s actions against Huawei. Sales to Huawei make up 12 percent of the company’s total sales.