8 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 3.1 percent to $93.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares fell 0.3 percent to $7.45 in after-hours trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak FY20 sales guidance. Box shares fell 14.3 percent to $15.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion in the latest quarter. Navistar will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares fell 0.2 percent to close at $31.10 on Monday.
- After the closing bell, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com shares gained 0.5 percent to $145.85 in after-hours trading.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) reported a $75 million follow-on offering of common stock. Sientra shares tumbled 7 percent to $5.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $734.99 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares slipped 0.1 percent to $161.00 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $745.13 million. Donaldson shares gained 2.3 percent to close at $48.54 on Monday.
