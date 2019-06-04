Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $734.99 million.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $745.13 million.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $260.64 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $228.12 million.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.19 million.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $220.41 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $84.06 million.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $184.14 million.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $155.28 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.