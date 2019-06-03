5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $673.15 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares fell 3.1 percent to close at $18.86 on Friday.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) and Brickell Biotech, Inc. disclosed a merger agreement in all-stock deal. Vical shares jumped 34.8 percent to $1.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- Infineon Technologies AG announced plans to acquire Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) for $23.85 per share in cash. Cypress Semiconductor shares surged 26.8 percent to $22.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $161.45 million after the closing bell. Box shares fell 2.4 percent to $18.05 in pre-market trading.
- Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) agreed to buy U.S. logistics assets from GLP for a purchase price of $18.7 billion. Blackstone shares fell 3.6 percent to close at $37.85 on Friday.
