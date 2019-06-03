5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $673.15 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares fell 3.1 percent to close at $18.86 on Friday.

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) and Brickell Biotech, Inc. disclosed a merger agreement in all-stock deal. Vical shares jumped 34.8 percent to $1.55 in the pre-market trading session.

Infineon Technologies AG announced plans to acquire Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) for $23.85 per share in cash. Cypress Semiconductor shares surged 26.8 percent to $22.60 in the pre-market trading session.

