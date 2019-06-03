Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $115.14 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $673.15 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $161.45 million.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.36 million.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.60 million.
- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $481.09 million.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $73.80 million.
