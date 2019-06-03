Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 5:31am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $115.14 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.17 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $673.15 million.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $161.45 million.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.36 million.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.60 million.
  • Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $481.09 million.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $73.80 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOX + APPS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Box, Spotify And More
PagerDuty IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday