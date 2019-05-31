8 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $479.81 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares fell 1 percent to close at $40.26 on Thursday.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 12.2 percent to $57.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Gap shares dropped 13.3 percent to $17.86 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion in the latest quarter. Big Lots will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares gained 2.3 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.

