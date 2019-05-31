8 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $479.81 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares fell 1 percent to close at $40.26 on Thursday.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 12.2 percent to $57.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Gap shares dropped 13.3 percent to $17.86 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion in the latest quarter. Big Lots will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares gained 2.3 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Ulta Beauty shares fell 2.9 percent to $318.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. Dell shares fell 3.3 percent to $64.20 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $369.27 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares fell 3.7 percent to close at $20.96 on Thursday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Its comparable store sales fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter. Red Robin shares tumbled 12.6 percent to $27.00 in the pre-market trading session.
