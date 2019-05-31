Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $369.27 million.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $479.81 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $86.60 million.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
