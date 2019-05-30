7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 81 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents per share. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 16 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $662 million, beating estimates by $8.22 million.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are up 2.2 percent after its first earnings report since going public. Uber reported a first-quarter EBITDA loss of $869 million, down 210 percent year over year. Revenue came in ahead of estimates at $3.099 billion, beating estimates of $3.08 billion.
Losers
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.56), beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $287.6 million, missing estimates by $9.6 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $3.706 billion, missing estimates by $64 million.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $3.26 per share, beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $1.74 billion, missing estimates by $10 million.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are down 1 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.05, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $34.74 billion, beating estimates by $70 million.
