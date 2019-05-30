Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares ticked lower in the after-hours session despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $2.05 per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $34.74 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. Total comparable sales were up 5.5 percent.

Highlights

Net sales increased 7.4 percent year over year

E-Commerce comparable sales up 22 percent

Net income was $906 million

Costco shares traded around $237.89 at time of publication, down 1.5 percent in after-hours trading. The stock closed the regular session at $241.54 per share.

Related Links:

The Street Reacts To Costco's Big Q2 Earnings Beat

Abercrombie & Fitch In Free Fall, Bull Analysts Nowhere To Be Seen

Photo credit: Stu pendousmat, Wikipedia