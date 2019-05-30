Costco Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 5.5%
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares ticked lower in the after-hours session despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
Earnings came in at $2.05 per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $34.74 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. Total comparable sales were up 5.5 percent.
Highlights
- Net sales increased 7.4 percent year over year
- E-Commerce comparable sales up 22 percent
- Net income was $906 million
Costco shares traded around $237.89 at time of publication, down 1.5 percent in after-hours trading. The stock closed the regular session at $241.54 per share.
Related Links:
The Street Reacts To Costco's Big Q2 Earnings Beat
Abercrombie & Fitch In Free Fall, Bull Analysts Nowhere To Be Seen
Photo credit: Stu pendousmat, Wikipedia
Posted-In: Earnings News Retail Sales After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.