Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Costco Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 5.5%
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Costco Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 5.5%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares ticked lower in the after-hours session despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $2.05 per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $34.74 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. Total comparable sales were up 5.5 percent.

Highlights

  • Net sales increased 7.4 percent year over year
  • E-Commerce comparable sales up 22 percent
  • Net income was $906 million

Costco shares traded around $237.89 at time of publication, down 1.5 percent in after-hours trading. The stock closed the regular session at $241.54 per share.

Related Links:

The Street Reacts To Costco's Big Q2 Earnings Beat

Abercrombie & Fitch In Free Fall, Bull Analysts Nowhere To Be Seen

Photo credit: Stu pendousmat, Wikipedia

Posted-In: Earnings News Retail Sales After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019
Falling Treasury Yields Take Center Stage As Investors Appear To Be Playing Defense
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019
Defensive Mode: Caution Still The Watchword With Costco, Uber Earnings Later This Week
Fast Money Halftime Report Picks For May 24
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Uber's First Earnings Report Shows Bigger Than Expected Loss, But Revenue Tops Estimates