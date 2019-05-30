Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $842.96 million.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $873.75 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.22 million.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $356.07 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $148.70 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $248.81 million.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $469.60 million.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $430.68 million.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.04 million.
- REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $34.67 billion.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $654.21 million.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $409.42 million.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $653.78 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.90 million.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.6 per share on revenue of $297.22 million.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $80.10 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $116.86 million.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $64.15 million.
