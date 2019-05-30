Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019 4:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $842.96 million.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion.
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $873.75 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.22 million.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $356.07 million.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $148.70 million.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $248.81 million.
  • BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $469.60 million.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
  • Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $430.68 million.
  • B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.04 million.
  • REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $34.67 billion.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $654.21 million.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $409.42 million.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $653.78 million.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.90 million.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.6 per share on revenue of $297.22 million.
  • CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $80.10 million.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $116.86 million.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $64.15 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOSC + BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Q1 Earnings Outlook
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session