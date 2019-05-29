PVH Shares Fall Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares are down despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat after the close on Wednesday.
First-quarter earnings came in at $2.46, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $2.237 billion, beating estimates by $133 million.
The company sees 2019 adjusted earnings of $10.20-$10.30 and projects sales growth to be around 3 percent year over year.
PVH shares were down 5 percent at $94.10 in after-hours trading. The stock closed the regular session down 6.2 percent at $99.25.
Related Links:
Abercrombie & Fitch Plummets 20% Following Q1 Earnings
Dick's Sporting Goods Shares Rally After Q1 Earnings Beat, Raise Guidance
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.