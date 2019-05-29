7 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares fell 2.2 percent to $35.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings before the markets open. PVH shares declined 1 percent to close at $105.90 on Tuesday.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares climbed 7.9 percent to $113.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $733.16 million. Abercrombie & Fitch shares slipped 0.1 percent to $25.00 in after-hours trading.

