7 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares fell 2.2 percent to $35.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings before the markets open. PVH shares declined 1 percent to close at $105.90 on Tuesday.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares climbed 7.9 percent to $113.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $733.16 million. Abercrombie & Fitch shares slipped 0.1 percent to $25.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $704.05 million after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares gained 0.2 percent to $214.89 in after-hours trading.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Workday shares slipped 0.5 percent to $211.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $316.96 million. Verint shares gained 0.6 percent to $58.00 in after-hours trading.
