Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents. This is a 23.08 percent increase over earnings of $0.52 per share from the same period in 2018.

Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly sales of $1.78 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. This is an 8.8 percent increase over sales of $1.636 billion the same period last year.

“Technology adoption in government is accelerating, which means client demand is stronger than we’ve seen in years, particularly for our offerings,” said CEO Horacio Rozanski in a press release. “Across our growing business, clients are looking to gain value from today’s technology and to envision what technology will be able to do for them in the future. We are uniquely qualified to partner with them and very proud to advance critical missions."

Booz Allen Hamilton shares are trading down marginally Tuesday morning at $62.07 per share.