Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 4:11am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $413.52 million.
  • Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.41 million.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $526.67 million.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.67 million.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $479.47 million.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $813.93 million.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $603.78 million.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $45.87 million.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $133.58 million.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share.
  • LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $76.88 million.

