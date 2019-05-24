8 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 0.3 percent to $53.00 in after-hours trading.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Autodesk shares fell 8.5 percent to $155.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. Intuit shares gained 1.5 percent to $245.03 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.32 per share on revenue of $326.10 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares gained 1.4 percent to $20.10 in after-hours trading.

