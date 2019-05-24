Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $326.10 million.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $200.49 million.
  • Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $117.07 million.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $69.84 million.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.44 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.

