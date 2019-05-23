11 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares fell 0.1 percent to $39.44 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $13.97 billion after the closing bell. HP shares fell 0.3 percent to $19.15 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance. NetApp shares fell 7.6 percent to $62.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 4.3 percent to $26.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion in the latest quarter. Best Buy will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares gained 1.6 percent to $70.25 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores shares gained 0.7 percent to $95.15 in after-hours trading.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported downbeat results for its first quarter, but raised its FY19 earnings guidance. Shoe Carnival shares declined 1.5 percent to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares gained 0.6 percent to close at $247.53 on Wednesday.
- After the markets close, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $740.13 million. Autodesk shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $174.03 on Wednesday.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Copart shares climbed 3.4 percent to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares fell 1 percent to $87.90 in after-hours trading.
