Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $958.24 million.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $473.18 million.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $398.82 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.06 per share on revenue of $278.00 million.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $293.68 million.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $149.90 million.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $180.51 million.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.97 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $206.81 million.
- Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (NYSE: MBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $98.52 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.74 million.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $139.85 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.34 million.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $13.97 billion.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $740.13 million.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $377.97 million.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $395.38 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.5 per share on revenue of $6.04 million.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $229.24 million.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $133.58 million.
