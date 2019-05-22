10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.4 percent to $111.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.4 percent to $111.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares fell 0.1 percent to $69.94 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares fell 0.1 percent to $69.94 in after-hours trading. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance. Nordstrom shares dipped 9.3 percent to $34.35 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: JWN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance. Nordstrom shares dipped 9.3 percent to $34.35 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.3 percent to $72.20 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.3 percent to $72.20 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $829.33 million. Synopsys shares fell 0.1 percent to $115.70 in after-hours trading.

