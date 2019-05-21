Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported record sales in its first quarter.

Earnings came in at 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $864.413 million, beating estimates by $8.763 million. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.

“We are pleased to announce record first quarter sales,” said CEO Richard A. Hayne. “Our sales growth was driven by our seventh straight quarter of positive Retail segment ‘comps’ as well as continued growth in our Wholesale segment."

Urban Outfitters also announced the launch of Nuuly, a subscription rental service for women’s apparel, expected to debut this summer.

Highlights

Free People comparable net sales increased 2 percent

Anthropologie comparable net sales increased 1 percent

Urban Outfitters comparable net sales were flat

Wholesale segment net sales increased 2 percent

Urban Outfitters shares closed Tuesday's session at $27.

Related Links:

Nordstrom Plummets After Q1 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut

Is Urban Outfitters In Fashion With The Street After Strong Q4?

Photo by Citobun/Wikimedia.