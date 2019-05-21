Market Overview

TJX Reports Q1 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 8:44am   Comments
TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.278 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. This is a 6.78 percent increase over sales from the same period last year.

“Once again this quarter, customer traffic was the primary driver of our consolidated comp increase and was up at each of our four major divisions,” TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said in the press release.

“We believe this is a great indicator of the enduring appeal of our great values on an eclectic and exciting mix of merchandise and our treasure-hunt shopping experience, as well as the resiliency of our off-price retail model. With our above-plan first quarter results, we are raising our full-year earnings per share outlook."

TJX shares were trading around $53.10 Tuesday morning.

