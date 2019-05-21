Home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) released mixed first-quarter earnings quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.19. This is a 9.13 percent increase over earnings of $2.08 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $26.38 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. This is a 5.75 percent increase over sales of $24.947 billion the same period last year.

First-quarters comparable store sales were up 2.5 percent year over year.

"Looking ahead, we remain excited about the momentum we are seeing with our strategic investments. As a result of these initiatives, and the current macroeconomic and housing backdrop, today we are reaffirming our sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2019,” said Craig Menear, CEO and president of Home Depot.

Home Depot shares are trading at $189.80 on Tuesday morning.