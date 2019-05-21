10 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $26.39 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.1 percent to $191.01 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares gained 0.6 percent to $37.69 in after-hours trading.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Nordson shares dropped 2.4 percent to $127.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to have earned $15.14 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion in the latest quarter. AutoZone will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $977.83 on Monday.
- After the closing bell, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $855.65 million. Urban Outfitters shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $26.95 on Monday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) announced a $250 million common stock offering. Insmed shares fell 2.7 percent to $27.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares fell 2.4 percent to close at $37.51 on Monday.
- Analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.21 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares rose 0.1 percent to $53.00 in after-hours trading.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) reported a 5 million share common stock offering. Mercury shares fell 5.1 percent to $69.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion. Kohl's shares rose 0.8 percent to $63.41 in after-hours trading.
