10 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $26.39 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.1 percent to $191.01 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $26.39 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.1 percent to $191.01 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares gained 0.6 percent to $37.69 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares gained 0.6 percent to $37.69 in after-hours trading. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Nordson shares dropped 2.4 percent to $127.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NDSN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Nordson shares dropped 2.4 percent to $127.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to have earned $15.14 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion in the latest quarter. AutoZone will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $977.83 on Monday.

(NYSE: AZO) to have earned $15.14 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion in the latest quarter. AutoZone will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $977.83 on Monday. After the closing bell, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $855.65 million. Urban Outfitters shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $26.95 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor