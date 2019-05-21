Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.21 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $26.39 billion.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $15.14 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $773.79 million.
- Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $291.03 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $405.60 million.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $107.85 million.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $134.10 million.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $86.75 million.
- Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $116.56 million.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.95 million.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $322.68 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $80.80 million.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $855.65 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $187.04 million.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $333.16 million.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $434.85 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.
- Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $42.40 million.
