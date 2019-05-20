7 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. SpartanNash shares fell 0.1 percent to $14.90 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: SPTN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. SpartanNash shares fell 0.1 percent to $14.90 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $559.30 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 2.2 percent to close at $135.23 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $559.30 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 2.2 percent to close at $135.23 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) disclosed that David Apelian will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Medical Officer. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $11.11 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: EIGR) disclosed that David Apelian will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Medical Officer. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $11.11 on Friday. Analysts are expecting International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion in the latest quarter. International Game Technology shares gained 0.1 percent to $14.10 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor