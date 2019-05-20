7 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. SpartanNash shares fell 0.1 percent to $14.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $559.30 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 2.2 percent to close at $135.23 on Friday.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) disclosed that David Apelian will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Medical Officer. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $11.11 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion in the latest quarter. International Game Technology shares gained 0.1 percent to $14.10 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $259.70 million. Qudian shares fell 1.3 percent to close at $6.75 on Friday.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) reported a $10 million stock repurchase program and also announced a cash dividend for the second quarter. Haverty shares slipped 0.8 percent to close at $17.67 on Friday.
- Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.29 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares declined 2.3 percent to close at $45.56 on Friday.
