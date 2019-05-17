5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million before the opening bell. CAE shares gained 1 percent to close at $23.77 on Thursday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. NVIDIA shares rose 2 percent to $163.39 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Applied Materials shares climbed 6.1 percent to $44.20 n the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $293.42 million before the opening bell. LexinFintech shares rose 5.9 percent to $14.49 in after-hours trading.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported wider-than-expected loss in its first quarterly report since its IPO. However, sales exceeded estimates. Pinterest said it projects full-year revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion. Pinterest shares dropped 15.4 percent to $26.10 in the after-hours trading session.
