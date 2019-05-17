Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2019 4:12am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2019

Companies Reporting Before the Opening Bell

  • CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $293.42 million.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAE + LX)

Crowdfunding Is The Latest Theme To Get An ETF
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2019
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Video-Based Safety Programs Key To Reducing Distracted Driving Accidents