Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2019
Companies Reporting Before the Opening Bell
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $293.42 million.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
