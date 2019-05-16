Russian payment services provider Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) reported Thursday that its first-quarter revenue increased 31 percent to 5.367 million rubles ($82.9 million).

Earnings per share of 33 cents beat a 27-cent consensus estimate.

Qiwi stock was trading higher by 7.04 percent at $14.60 per share at the time of publication Thursday.

Net revenue in the payments services segment jumped by 32 percent to 4.836 million rubles, the company said.

Qiwi updated its full-year guidance, projecting a 9-15-percent increase in total adjusted net revenue over 2018 and a 40-50-percent year-over-year increase in adjusted net profit.

"This quarter we continue to demonstrate strong performance, especially in our Payment Services business, which delivered 32% segment net revenue growth and 35% segment net profit growth," CEO Sergey Solonin said in a statement.

