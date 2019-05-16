7 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $125.03 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1 percent to $100.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2 percent to $159.20 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.8 percent to $53.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials shares gained 0.2 percent to $41.59 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) reported the commencement of a $45 million common stock offering. ADMA Biologics shares fell 9.7 percent to $4.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.29 million in the latest quarter. AZZ will release earnings before the markets open. AZZ shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $46.98 on Wednesday.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed its FY19 guidance. Flowers Foods shares climbed 2.5 percent to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.