7 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $125.03 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1 percent to $100.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2 percent to $159.20 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.8 percent to $53.88 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials shares gained 0.2 percent to $41.59 in after-hours trading.

