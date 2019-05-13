6 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $506.46 million after the closing bell. Take-Two shares rose 0.1 percent to $103.45 in after-hours trading.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Abeona Therapeutics shares fell 2.3 percent to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.00 million before the opening bell. Consolidated Water shares rose 0.1 percent to $13.15 in after-hours trading.

