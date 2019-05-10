8 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $135.47 on Thursday.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. GoPro shares climbed 9 percent to $7.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to have earned $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion in the latest quarter. Viacom will release earnings before the markets open. Viacom shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $28.50 on Thursday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Wynn Resorts shares dropped 4.6 percent to $130.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion. JD.com shares rose 1.4 percent to $27.90 in after-hours trading.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued Q1 earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Symantec disclosed that its President and CEO Greg Clark is stepping down. Symantec shares tumbled 14.9 percent to $18.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $449.63 million before the opening bell. Tribune Media shares gained 0.1 percent to $46.31 in after-hours trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company posted quarterly bookings of $25.41 billion. Booking shares rose 4.1 percent to $1,807.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.