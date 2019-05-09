Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The TripAdvisor Chart Shows A Good Pattern Gone Bad
Steve Miller , Askslim.com  
 
May 09, 2019 3:24pm   Comments
Share:

Summary:

  • TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) tanked 11% on Wednesday after the company posted Q1 sales that missed Wall Street expectations.
  • This was ultimately a good pattern that went bad, with a breakdown that suggests lower prices in the coming months.

TripAdvisor Stock Weekly Chart

The company reported earnings per share of $0.36 and total revenue of $376 million in the first quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 and $387 million.

CEO Stephen Kaufer stayed focused on the positive, “We remain on track to deliver double-digit EBITDA growth this year. We're leveraging our unique assets and investing in key areas to drive long-term profitable growth.”

However, our analysis focuses on the stock’s market cycles. the stock has started the declining phase of its current minor cycle (the smaller cycle brackets at the bottom of the chart). We expect a bounce to start in the next coming weeks. However, with key cycle support already broken, we expect more downside pressure, with a target of $42 by August.

Related Links:

Guggenheim: If You Like TripAdvisor, You Might Also Like Trivago

Raymond James Struggles To Understand Why Bears Target TripAdvisor

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsEarnings News Technicals Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2019
Guggenheim: If You Like TripAdvisor, You Might Also Like Trivago
Raymond James Struggles To Understand Why Bears Target Tripadvisor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves Donates $7,400 To American Logistics Aid Network In First Phase Of $50,000 Fundaisring Plan

It's Certifiable: CBD Brand Earns Industry-First USDA Organic Certification