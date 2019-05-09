11 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $35.20 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares rose 1.57 percent to close at $49.71 on Wednesday.

Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $11.26 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares fell 1.87 percent to close at $1,751.63 on Wednesday.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Fossil shares climbed 9 percent to $13.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Tapestry shares fell 0.8 percent to $30.51 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) to have earned $2.58 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion in the latest quarter. Becton, Dickinson shares gained 1.2 percent to $235.00 in after-hours trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Disney shares rose 0.5 percent to $135.65 in the after-hours trading session.

