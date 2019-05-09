Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $35.20 billion.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $597.41 million.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $443.51 million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $751.48 million.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $687.05 million.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $748.81 million.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $503.17 million.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $220.63 million.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $743.53 million.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $18.91 billion.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $767.49 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $691.82 million.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $10.59 billion.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $518.76 million.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $533.30 million.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $562.20 million.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $440.63 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $519.69 million.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $553.60 million.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $761.20 million.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $705.31 million.
- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $743.53 million.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $360.91 million.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $540.61 million.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $237.22 million.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $489.98 million.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $511.61 million.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $278.80 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $11.26 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $672.58 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $943.70 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $432.99 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $234.42 million.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $318.97 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $376.80 million.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $235.34 million.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $640.15 million.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $456.80 million.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $504.36 million.
- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $8.21 per share on revenue of $278.33 million.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $133.38 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $381.60 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $345.25 million.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $282.68 million.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $102.74 million.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $116.98 million.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $172.08 million.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $848.93 million.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $270.41 million.
- Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $132.25 million.
- Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $273.17 million.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $207.05 million.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $158.14 million.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $264.34 million.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $411.59 million.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $337.80 million.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.83 million.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $144.99 million.
- Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $693.81 million.
