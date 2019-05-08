10 Stocks To Watch For May 8, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $53.15 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares rose 0.7 percent to $126.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.34 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.6 percent to $134.23 in pre-market trading.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. Electronic Arts shares climbed 7.5 percent to $99.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion. AECOM shares declined 1.75 percent to close at $33.11 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.58 billion in the latest quarter. Marathon Petroleum will release earnings before the markets open. Marathon Petroleum shares gained 0.1 percent to $59.49 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. 3D Systems shares dropped 15.2 percent to $8.98 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion after the closing bell. CenturyLink shares rose 0.1 percent to $11.42 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. Perrigo shares dropped 2.88 percent to close at $48.94 on Tuesday.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Western Union shares fell 3.4 percent to $18.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion before the opening bell. Bunge shares fell 1.38 percent to close at $49.98 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.