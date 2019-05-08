10 Stocks To Watch For May 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $53.15 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares rose 0.7 percent to $126.60 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.34 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.6 percent to $134.23 in pre-market trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. Electronic Arts shares climbed 7.5 percent to $99.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the opening bell, AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion. AECOM shares declined 1.75 percent to close at $33.11 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.58 billion in the latest quarter. Marathon Petroleum will release earnings before the markets open. Marathon Petroleum shares gained 0.1 percent to $59.49 in pre-market trading.

