Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.58 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $53.15 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $399.52 million.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $683.26 million.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $874.53 million.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $709.13 million.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $234.41 million.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $597.52 million.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $641.55 million.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $382.99 million.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $525.22 million.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $439.72 million.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $47.80 million.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.34 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $577.41 million.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $817.04 million.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $169.33 million.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $105.43 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $456.14 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $445.66 million.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $14.57 billion.
- Matson, Inc. (NASDAQ: MATX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $487.55 million.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $466.90 million.
- Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $544.09 million.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $13.89 per share on revenue of $801.7 million.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $564.62 million.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $549.56 million.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $658.26 million.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $191.97 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $167.88 million.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $350.20 million.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $745.50 million.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $500.83 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $512.45 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.