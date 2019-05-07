Market Overview

What To Know From Lyft's First Quarterly Earnings Report
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2019 4:23pm   Comments
As the Street seemed to anticipate, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s first quarter — and its first reporting period as a public company — fell short of bottom-line expectations. A $9.02 loss per share underperformed forecasts for a loss of $3.77.

Meanwhile, revenue of $776.027 million beat a $739.48-million estimate, and this quarter’s loss in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ($216 million) improved from the loss of the comparable quarter last year ($238.7 million).

Lyft’s report also revealed:

  • 46-percent annual growth in active riders and 34-percent growth in revenue per active rider;
  • Year-over-year revenue growth of 95 percent; and
  • $3.5 billion in adjusted cash.

Management guided for second-quarter sales between $800 million and $810 million with an EBITDA loss between $270 million and $280 million. It sees full-year sales between $3.275 billion and $3.3 billion with EBITDA loss between $1.175 billion and $1.15 billion.

Lyft's stock spiked more than 7 percent immediately following the release. At time of publication, Lyft was down 3 percent in after-hours trading. The stock closed at 59.34 per share, down 2 percent..

Lyft’s earnings precede the Friday IPO of mobility competitor, Uber.

